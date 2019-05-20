Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:

01-09-10-15-16-32-34-36-38-41-44-46-50-52-55-59-63-69-72-80

(one, nine, ten, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-four, forty-six, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-two, eighty)