Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

04-07-12-13-15-16-26-31-36-40-44-48-49-56-65-67-71-72-73-77-78-80

(four, seven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, eighty)