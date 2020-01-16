Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

01-11-13-15-16-22-26-29-36-38-39-41-45-49-57-59-60-63-68-71-72-77

