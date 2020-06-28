Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

01-02-04-10-13-22-26-32-35-36-37-41-42-44-45-47-53-62-64-65-69-76

(one, two, four, ten, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-three, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-six)