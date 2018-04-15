Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

02-06-08-09-13-14-17-19-35-40-44-49-50-59-61-66-68-71-73-75, BE: 13

(two, six, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-five, forty, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-five; BE: thirteen)