https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Quick-Draw-Evening-game-13496816.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:
04-05-10-14-19-23-28-33-37-38-40-42-43-50-54-57-60-70-75-76, BE: 40
(four, five, ten, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, forty-three, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty, seventy, seventy-five, seventy-six; BE: forty)
View Comments