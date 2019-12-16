Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

02-03-04-11-14-18-20-25-26-30-33-37-43-46-49-50-63-65-70-76, BE: 50

(two, three, four, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-six; BE: fifty)