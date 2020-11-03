Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

08-12-13-24-25-27-41-42-49-51-52-55-56-57-59-63-66-72-73-75, BE: 24

(eight, twelve, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-five; BE: twenty-four)