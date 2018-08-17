Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

01-02-13-16-22-24-30-31-37-40-45-50-52-54-55-58-59-69-74-80, BE: 37

(one, two, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty, forty-five, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-nine, seventy-four, eighty; BE: thirty-seven)