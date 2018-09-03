Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

01-22-26-27-30-31-35-49-50-52-55-59-61-66-67-69-71-72-73-74, BE: 50

(one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four; BE: fifty)