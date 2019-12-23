Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

01-02-12-14-17-18-19-20-35-37-39-50-51-52-62-64-69-73-76-80, BE: 2

(one, two, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-six, eighty; BE: two)