Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

08-14-24-25-30-35-36-37-41-47-56-57-59-66-70-71-74-75-77-79, BE: 70

(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-nine; BE: seventy)