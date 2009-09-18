- Lamont seeks state of emergency as Henri intensifies
- Darien’s Mather Homestead welcoming back ‘On The Trail’
- K-12 teachers added to list for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations
- Yale New Haven Health offering boosters for immunocompromised
- Fairfield, Westport, Easton issue townwide mask policy
- Motorcycle ride paying tribute to 9/11 20th anniversary in Wilton
- Deaths on the water in Connecticut have doubled this year and there have been two personal watercraft fatalities — the first since 2012, state data shows. By Peter Yankowski
- Fairfield’s population grew 3.5 percent, the biggest in the area, as well as mirrored statewide trends of becoming older and more diverse, according to new census data. By Serenity Bishop
- Police say the drivers went along Post Road Monday around 5:30 p.m. By Liz Hardaway
- The heated exchange between Fairfield school officials and unmasked residents is the latest incident in the ongoing debate concerning masks in schools. By Serenity Bishop
- Firefighters responded to Interstate 95 near Exit 23 in Fairfield Tuesday night for a vehicle fire. By Tara O'Neill
Latest News
- If pre-teens and teens ages 12 to 17 were getting vaccinated at the same rate as adults in CT, an additional 68,000 kids would have been inoculated against COVID-19 as of Aug. 12. By Julia Bergman
- The state Department of Public Health said residents should return to wearing masks indoors in public places despite their vaccine status. By Tara O'Neill
- The iCRYO grand opening takes places between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 665 Commerce Drive on Aug. 21. By Serenity Bishop
- The governor, whose emergency powers end on September 30, said the trajectory of the illness will determine mask rules on Oct. 1 and beyond. By Ken Dixon
- Gov. Ned Lamont said the state will be prepared to offer booster shots if recommended by the federal government. By Nicholas Rondinone
Most Popular
- About two dozen people came out for a rally Monday calling on district officials to offer a remote learning option this fall due to the pandemic. By Serenity Bishop By Serenity Bishop
- Connecticut’s weekend COVID positivity rate reached 3.55 percent and hospitalizations have increased to 285 — the highest since May, state data shows. By Nicholas Rondinone
- The third dose is seen as necessary to increase antibodies for those with certain conditions that suppress their immune system, health experts said. By Nicholas Rondinone
- The union said it will tell Lamont in a request that it has concerns over short-staffing and that it needs to do more outreach to workers about the benefit of getting vaccinated. By Julia Bergman
- A group of health professors have written a letter to First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick, calling for a townwide indoor mask mandate. By Ben Lambert
- Stew Leonard Jr. says they have handed out hundreds of masks so far this weekend to ensure customers comply with the new mandates. By Saul Flores
- A group of Fairfield students have organized a rally for Monday to advocate for a remote learning option in hopes of keeping their families protected. By Liz Hardaway
- Greg Bilionis was out on the water when he saw what he thought was a rock or a lobster trap — but then it moved. It was a seal’s head. By Brianna Gurciullo
- With the end of millions of dollars in federal money that helped fund mail-in voting last year, local voting officials in CT are checking their budgets to see what they can afford this election season. By Ken Dixon
- For the next few days, Connecticut can expect highs to not break 90, and nights to get as cool as 60 degrees, the National Weather Service said. By Liz Hardaway