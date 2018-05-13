1 Indiana man killed, 6 other people hurt in 2-car crash

PERU, Ind. (AP) — A 34-year-old man has been killed and six other people injured in a central Indiana crash.

Indiana state police say a car driven by Nathan Stuber collided Saturday afternoon with a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Sarah Winters after each crested a hill near Peru, Indiana.

Nathan Stuber and Ashley Stuber, both of Mexico, Indiana, were thrown from their car. Nathan Stuber was pronounced dead at the scene. Ashley Stuber and two children in the car -- ages 9 and 4 -- have been hospitalized.

Winters of Denver, Indiana, and two children in her car -- ages 10 and 8 -- also were being treated at hospitals.

Conditions of the injured were not immediately known Sunday.