1 dead, 1 missing after pontoon found in western Wisconsin

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota man is dead and another missing after an unoccupied pontoon boat was found on Lake Wissota in western Wisconsin.

Authorities were called Sunday about the pontoon near the Wissota Hydro Dam.

Someone later reported finding a rubber tube floating near buoys near the dam. A man's body was attached to the tube by a rope.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office identifies the dead man as 50-year-old Travis Cramer of Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Another man who was on the pontoon, 22-year-old Antonio Robinson of Minneapolis, was missing.

Authorities say Cramer owned the pontoon and was camping in the area with Robinson. The search for Robinson continued Monday.