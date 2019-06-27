1 dead, 2 hurt in crash after vehicle flees traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say one person died and two others were injured after a vehicle crashed while fleeing officers following an attempted traffic stop.

Officers had tried to stop the vehicle about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the city's southwest side, but it drove away and officers pursued it. Police say the officers halted their pursuit because the vehicle was being driven erratically, but moments later it crashed and rolled at an intersection.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a man and woman were taken to hospital with complaints of pain.

Names of those involved weren't immediately released and police didn't specify who was driving the vehicle. The crash is under investigation.