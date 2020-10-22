https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/1-dead-5-injured-when-gunmen-fire-out-of-car-in-15666691.php
1 dead, 5 injured when gunmen fire out of car in Brooklyn
NEW YORK (AP) — One person was killed and five others were injured when gunmen fired out of a car in Brooklyn, police said.
The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said at least two shooters fired out of a white sedan into a crowd that had gathered on a street corner in the Prospect Lefferts Garden neighborhood.
A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital. His name was not immediately released.
Four other men and a woman were also hit by gunfire and were taken to hospitals.
Police have made no arrests.
