1 dead, 7 ill after carbon monoxide exposure in California
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man died and seven other people were hospitalized after they were exposed to carbon monoxide at a Southern California home.
Kern County officials say crews were initially sent to the house in Bakersfield on Saturday following reports of a fire.
Firefighters found no flames but they did find what they determined was a medical emergency, with multiple people suffering from carbon monoxide exposure.
KBAK-TV reports one man was pronounced dead. Seven others were hospitalized in unknown condition.
The incident is under investigation.
