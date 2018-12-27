1 dead after car rear-ends tractor-trailer on Mass Pike

BLANDFORD, Mass. (AP) — State police say a 61-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on a stretch of the highway in Blandford.

State police say the tractor-trailer was travelling west when the truck driver, for reasons under investigation, used the emergency turnaround to change directions and head east.

Investigators say the victim's car then rear-ended the tractor-trailer.

Police say the Shrewsbury man died at the scene. Authorities say the driver of the tractor-trailer, a 46-year-old Pennsylvania man, wasn't injured.

No names were released.

An investigation continues.