1 dead in stabbing at Somerville apartment complex

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — One man is dead and another faces arraignment Monday following a stabbing over the weekend at a Somerville apartment complex, authorities said.

Police responded to the Clarendon Hill Apartments for reports of a stabbing just before 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and police Chief David Fallon.

The victim, Kesner Junior Lubin, 27, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where was pronounced dead, they said.

The suspect, Washington Assis-Rodrigues, 26, remained at the scene and was charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

According to the preliminary investigation, the men, who live at the complex, had a verbal altercation that turned physical. Authorities did not say what the dispute was about.

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned by teleconference in Somerville District Court. It could not be determined if he had an attorney. The stabbing remains under investigation.