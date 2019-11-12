1 killed, 1 hurt in Louisiana train crash

KENNER, La. (AP) — One person is dead and another injured after a train collision in suburban New Orleans.

The crash happened Tuesday in Kenner around 2:20 p.m.

WVUE-TV reports Kenner police say a white truck tried to cross the tracks when the crossing guard was down. Police say a man died at an area hospital and a woman was critically injured.

The train was run by Amtrak. Authorities say no one on the train was hurt.

Amtrak did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police say an investigation continues.

