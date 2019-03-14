1 killed, 1 hurt in plane collision at Compton airport

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A fiery collision between two planes on a Los Angeles-area runway Wednesday killed one person and injured another, authorities said.

A single-engine North American T-28 collided with another aircraft "under unknown circumstances" on a runway at Compton/Woodley Airport at around 7 p.m. and the other craft caught fire and burned, said Ian Gregor of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The other plane was a single-engine Cessna-type aircraft, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The pilot was killed after apparently being flung from that plane, KABC-TV reported.

Photos showed the red, white and blue T-28 had U.S. Navy markings and the station said it appeared to be from the Vietnam War era.

The Compton Fire Department said one person was killed and a second person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The county-owned general aviation airport is located southwest of Compton and a few miles from Los Angeles International Airport.

Another pilot was killed there in 2015 when a single-engine plane crashed and burned on a runway as it tried to tow an advertising banner.