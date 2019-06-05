1 killed in wrong-way Southern California freeway crash

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a driver who struck and killed another motorist on a Southern California freeway may have intentionally driven the wrong way in traffic.

KNX-AM radio says 23-year-old Luke Fitch of Newport Beach was behind the wheel in Wednesday's crash on State Route 73 in Newport Beach.

The California Highway Patrol says witnesses reported seeing Fitch's Mercedes-Benz going south in northbound lanes at more than 100 mph before it plowed into a BMW. The radio station says the driver, 65-year-old Arda Melikyan, died at the scene.

CHP Sgt. Todd Kovaletz says investigators suspect the Mercedes driver may have intentionally driven the wrong way but he's being treated at a hospital and hasn't been interviewed yet.