1 man dies, 3 others injured in eastern Iowa shooting

HIAWATHA, Iowa (AP) — A shooting in eastern Iowa killed one man and injured three other people.

Authorities say the shooting happened at a mobile home park in Hiawatha around 11:40 p.m. Saturday. Police arrived to find four people with gunshot wounds, and 31-year-old Joshua Lathrop died at the scene.

The three other victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their names weren't immediately released.

Police did not announce any arrests in the case Sunday. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting.