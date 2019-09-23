$1 million Wisconsin election security grant program eyed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin communities could apply for money to bolster election security under a $1.1 million grant program being proposed by the state agency in charge of elections.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission board was to vote Tuesday on approving the new grant program. It would be funded with federal money.

The move to create the grant program comes after the commission last month rejected the idea of buying scores of new loaner computers for local clerks using outdated systems open to cyberattacks.

Instead, all Wisconsin municipalities and counties could apply for up to $1,200 each to make security upgrades. The money could be used for such things as purchasing new computers, upgrading operating systems and paying for technical support.

Groups representing local election clerks support the program as Wisconsin tries to strengthen security ahead of the 2020 presidential election.