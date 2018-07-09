1 person brought to hospital in 3-vehicle crash

HYANNIS, Mass. (AP) — A woman involved in a three-vehicle crash has been brought to a hospital in Massachusetts.

Fire officials say a car rolled onto its roof in the multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning in Hyannis.

The woman, who has not been identified, was brought to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Authorities say two other people involved in the crash refused treatment. No further information is available on what caused the crash, which shut down roads until noon.