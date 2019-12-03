https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/1-person-confirmed-dead-in-early-morning-house-14877839.php
1 person confirmed dead in early morning house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — One person has died in an early morning house fire in Massachusetts.
The Springfield Fire Department says the fire in the city’s North End was reported just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
No information about the victim was immediately released.
The fire occurred at the height of a snowstorm and firefighters had to contend with the elements as well as the fire.
WWLP-TV reported that seven firetrucks and multiple ambulances responded to the scene.
No cause was given.
