1 person dies in Jefferson City house fire, officials say

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died in a residential fire in Jefferson City.

Fire officials said in a news release that the blaze was reported just after 6 p.m. Sunday. Crews quickly found one person inside the home, but the victim died at a hospital. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.

The release says the blaze started in or around the fireplace and was ruled accidental. It was brought under control within 20 minutes.