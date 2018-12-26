1 person dies in fire at town house in upstate NY city

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been found dead in a Saratoga Springs town house that was heavily damaged by a fire.

Fire department officials tell the Times Union of Albany that the blaze was reported around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the middle home of a three-unit town house in a development near Saratoga Lake on the city's eastern outskirts.

Authorities confirm early Wednesday afternoon that one person has died. The victim's name hasn't been released.

Firefighters were initially kept from entering the burning town house because of intense flames.

The fire caused extensive damage to the upper floor of one of the homes.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.