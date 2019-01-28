https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/1-person-hospitalized-after-fire-damages-Sioux-13566481.php
1 person hospitalized after fire damages Sioux City house
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say one person was hospitalized after a fire that damaged a house on the west side of Sioux City.
Firefighters were dispatched a little after 1:45 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials say three people were home when the fire started near where a carport connected to the house.
The injured person is expected to survive.
The fire cause is being investigated.
