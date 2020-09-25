1-year-old, 2 adults die in fatal Buffalo fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 1-year-old child and two adults died in a fire that broke out early Friday morning in Buffalo, New York.

A large fire started burning in the three-story house before 2 a.m., the fire department said.

Three people were killed, including a 1-year-old child, a 25-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman. Officials have not released their names.

Firefighters struggled to navigate through the home because of the intensity of the fire and because it was divided into multiple units, WGRZ-TV reported. The people killed were on the third floor, the broadcaster reported.

The fire department said they are investigating the cause of the fire but suspect it started in a car outside the building.