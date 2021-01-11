10 winners announced for I Love My Librarian Award

NEW YORK (AP) — In Hayward, California, library director Jayanti Addleman was cited for her “inspiring optimism and extensive expertise” during the ongoing pandemic. At Washburn University, in Topeka, Kansas, librarian Sean Bird made sure that students now taking all courses online because of the coronavirus received laptops.

Addleman and Bird are among 10 winners of this year's I Love My Librarian Awards, presented by the American Library Association and sponsored by Carnegie Corporation of New York. Each honoree receives $7,500, and a $750 donation to their library. The winners are nominated by library patrons for “expertise, dedication and profound impact” on their communities.