10-year-old Phoenix boy hit by gunfire in drive-by shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are searching for the person responsible for critically injuring a 10-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting.

Authorities say the shooting happened at an apartment complex near 19th and Peoria avenues around 6:30 a.m. Monday. A man and his son were standing outside when a car approached and someone fired three rounds at them.

One bullet hit the boy. The father was not injured.

Paramedics took the boy to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition was not immediately known.

Police have not identified a suspect. The father told investigators he had no idea who shot at them.