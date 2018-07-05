10-year-old child burned, hospitalized by illegal fireworks

MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a 10-year-old boy had to go to the hospital with second-degree burns on both legs from an illegal firework that exploded at his feet.

Marshfield Police Chief Phillip Tavares says 911 calls came in late Tuesday reporting a child was injured at a local beach. The Patriot Ledger reports that witnesses told police a rogue firework flew down the beach and exploded at the boy's feet.

The boy was carried off the beach by his father, and they were met by paramedics who transported them to a hospital.

Tavares says the injury shows why it's illegal to have private fireworks shows in Massachusetts. Police say they couldn't immediately identify who was responsible for the injuries because of the large number of people on the beach.

___

Information from: The (Quincy, Mass.) Patriot Ledger, http://www.patriotledger.com