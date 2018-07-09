$100 million settlement paves way for superfund cleanup

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island environmental officials say a $100 million settlement will speed the superfund cleanup of a North Providence and Johnston site.

The Providence Journal reports the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state Environmental Management announced the settlement Monday. Under the settlement, Emhart Industries Inc. and Black & Decker Inc. will reimburse the EPA for past and future project costs.

The riverfront site was contaminated with dioxin from industrial work from the 1940s to the 1970s. As part of the project, officials will dig up contaminated sediment from the Woonasquatucket River and upgrade soil caps on the site's peninsula area.

RIDEM Director Janet Coit says the cleanup will restore the river environment and help protect public health.

