Boy killed in shooting remembered for his work ethic

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — An 11-year-old boy who was recently celebrated in a local TV newscast for his eagerness and unusual work ethic was killed Sunday in a drive-by shooting in the upstate New York city of Troy, police said.

Ayshawn Davis died after being shot in the head around 11:40 p.m. by an unidentified gunman who fired from a moving car at the group of people the boy was with, the Times Union reported.

Ayshawn was a student in the Lansingburgh school district, authorities said.

No expense will be spared in pursuit of the child's killer, Mayor Patrick Madden said.

“Our hearts are with the family, friends, and classmates of the victim during this incredibly difficult time as it is with all those who have been the victims of gun violence, and all violence, this summer,” the mayor said in a written statement.

The local cable news station Spectrum News broadcast a feature story on Ayshawn last summer after he talked his way into a job doing occasional chores sweeping the floor and cleaning windows at a Troy pizza restaurant.

Then 10, Ayshawn told the station, “You can accomplish anything if you put your mind to it."