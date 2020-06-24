12 shipping containers remain missing off Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — A salvage team continued searching Tuesday for missing shipping containers that fell from a barge as it headed to Hilo Harbor.

Two of the containers that fell Monday were towed to the harbor, while another two were located and marked, the Coast Guard said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 12 containers remained unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said. The agency said Monday at least 21 containers fell.

A 250-ton crane will lift containers out of the water, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard is investigating, along with the shipping company, Young Brothers. Young Brothers said it will use a third-party to conduct an independent investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.

The was the company's “first loss of containers overboard in more than 20 years,” Chris Martin, Young Brothers director of terminal operations, said in a statement.

There were hazardous materials in one container — “small household cleaners and usage materials,” the Coast Guard said, adding that container is on the barge and not in the water.

The incident comes as Young Brothers LLC, Hawaii's only regulated interisland cargo company, appealed to the state for $25 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to prevent the 120-year-old company from ceasing operations.