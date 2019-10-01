15-year-old found dead in creek after stolen vehicle crash

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have found the body of a 15-year-old in a St. Louis area creek that he jumped into while fleeing from a crash involving a stolen vehicle.

KTVI-TV reports that divers recovered the body of Deonte Jenkins on Monday afternoon in Coldwater Creek behind a grocery store in the suburb of Florissant. Police Chief Timothy Fagan says Deonte's family contacted authorities Sunday to say they hadn't heard from him.

Police learned Deonte was in a stolen vehicle with three other people when there was a crash. Afterward, police arrested three people and believed that was everyone who had been inside the stolen vehicle. But Deonte' mother told police that her son's friends said he was last seen jumping in the creek. Fagan says it appears that Deonte drowned.

