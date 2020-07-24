Vermont governor issues mask mandate to fight COVID spread

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Friday issued an order requiring people in the state to wear masks in public as part of an ongoing effort to reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Speaking at his regular virus briefing, Scott said the outbreaks hitting the South and West may be spreading back toward the Northeast and Vermont.

“We are still in very good shape, but it is time to prepare,” the Republican said, noting it's better to take precautions than having to roll back the reopening as has happened in a number of hard-hit states.

Under the order that takes effect Aug. 1, all public and private businesses must display signs saying masks are required for anyone over age 2. Businesses are allowed to refuse service to people not wearing a mask.

There are a number of exemptions, including people who are eating or drinking, engaged in strenuous exercise or those who have a medical exemption. People who do not wear a mask are not required to produce evidence of their condition.

The order comes with no fine or enforcement mechanism, although that could change as circumstances warrant.

Scott said the goal of the order is to further encourage people to wear masks.

“Unfortunately this issue has become polarized," Scott said. “I am still worried that a mandate will create conflict and resistance.”

He urged people not to resort to public shaming of people not wearing a mask and to give people who don't wear masks the benefit of the doubt that they could have a legitimate reason not to wear one.

“Let’s not make the news with screaming matches caught on video,” the governor said. “Let’s do things the Vermont way by being role models by leading by example.”

For people who have resisted mask-wearing, the governor said: “I am asking you, look at the data, not just something you see on Facebook, and realize that the science is real and that wearing a mask will not only protect the gains we've made, but also help your family members and friends stay healthy.”

___

SCHOOL REOPENING PLANS

At least 16 Vermont school districts are planning to start the upcoming school year using an at-home and in-school teaching system to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The schools in Addison, Chittenden and Franklin counties will have half of the students in school on Monday and Tuesday. The other half will attend Thursday and Friday. On Wednesdays, the school buildings will be cleaned.

All students and staff will wear masks and practice physical distancing while in the school buildings.

In a letter to parents, the South Burlington School District said the groups will be “thoughtfully created so they best support families, including grouping family members together whenever possible.”

“We know that no matter what decision we make, some people aren’t going to be happy with it,” said Superintendent Michael Clark of the Grand Isle Supervisory Union.

Jessie Mongeon, of South Burlington, who has a daughter going into second grade, said she wondered if the district would have a remote-only option for parents who are uncomfortable sending their children back to school.

“I feel like I can’t make a decision until (the school district gives) us more information,” Mongeon said.

___

The Vermont Health Department on Friday reported eight new positive cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 1,385.

The new cases were spread among six counties across the state. There are three people hospitalized.

Vermont has not had a COVID-19 fatality since mid-June. The death toll remains at 56.