16-year-old girl dies at North Carolina waterfall

LAKE TOXAWAY, N.C. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl has died at a North Carolina waterfall.

News outlets reported the girl fell from Rainbow Falls in Transylvania County around noon on the Fourth of July.

County emergency medical services director Bobby Cooper said the victim was H'Money Siu of Charlotte.

Katie Hall with North Carolina State Parks said the girl went over the falls at Gorges State Park in the Pisgah National Forest.

Lake Toxaway Volunteer Fire Department Chief Carmon West said an 11-year-old girl got into trouble and the older teen had tried to help. The waterfall is about 125 feet (38 meters) tall. Her body was found in 12 feet (4 meters) of water.

News outlets report there have been at least six deaths at waterfalls in western North Carolina this year.