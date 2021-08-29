17 Delaware middle schoolers complete junior police academy GLENN ROLFE, Delaware State News Aug. 29, 2021 Updated: Aug. 29, 2021 9:02 a.m.
1 of6 Georgetown Police Det. Joey Melvin, center, shows the recommended technique to start a sprint race during the final day of the 2021 Georgetown Police Department Junior Police Academy, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 in Georgetown, Del. Discipline, teamwork and motivation also were prevalent throughout the six-day Georgetown Police Department Junior Police Academy, staged at Delaware Technical Community College’s Owens Campus. (Glenn Rolfe/Delaware State News via AP) Glenn Rolfe/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 PFC Robert Scisco of Rehoboth Beach Police Department finishes his leg as a relay partner takes off during a race on the last day of the Georgetown Police Department Junior Academy Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 in Georgetown, Del. (Glenn Rolfe/Delaware State News via AP) Glenn Rolfe/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Junior Police Academy members keep in synch during a stationary marching drill, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 in Georgetown, Del. Discipline, teamwork and motivation also were prevalent throughout the six-day Georgetown Police Department Junior Police Academy, staged at Delaware Technical Community College’s Owens Campus.(Glenn Rolfe/Delaware State News via AP) Glenn Rolfe/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Ja'Tara Morris of Milton and Karime Sanchez of Georgetown were among the 17 members of the 2021 Georgetown Police Department's Junior Police Academy in Georgetown, Del. Discipline, teamwork and motivation also were prevalent throughout the six-day Georgetown Police Department Junior Police Academy, staged at Delaware Technical Community College’s Owens Campus. (Glen Rolfe/Delaware State News via AP) Glenn Rolfe/AP Show More Show Less
GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — “Attention,” “left face” and “company halt” were likely some new instructions for 17 middle school students.
Discipline, teamwork and motivation also were prevalent throughout the six-day Georgetown Police Department Junior Police Academy, recently staged at Delaware Technical Community College’s Owens Campus.
