1930s southern Indiana theater reopens following renovation

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — A 1930s southern Indiana theater has reopened for business following a more than 3-year renovation that returned its luster.

The Astra Theatre reopened Wednesday night before about 200 people who watched a relighting of its colorful sign and marquee in the city of Jasper.

The venue's grand reopening for the public was scheduled for Saturday evening, with performances by Nashville recording artists Will Kimbrough and Patrick Sweany.

The small corner theater on Jasper's courthouse square was restored by the nonprofit group Next Act.

Next Act President Marc Steczyk tells The (Jasper) Herald donors contributed about $2 million for buying and refurbishing the theater in the city about 40 miles northeast of Evansville.

The Astra first opened in 1936, but closed in 2002 and remained vacant for over a decade.

