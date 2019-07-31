2 Americans among dead in Canada float plane crash

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The British Columbia Coroners Service says two Americans are among the four people who died in a float plane crash north of Vancouver Island.

The agency says the victims include a man in his 40s from South Carolina and a man in his 60s from Washington state. Also killed was the 50-year-old Canadian pilot and a man in his 60s from Germany.

None of the victims have been formally identified.

Five injured people were rescued by helicopter, with two of them flown to Vancouver in critical condition.

Investigators with the Transportation Safety Board have been at the crash site on Addenbroke Island.

The Cessna 208 Caravan crashed July 26 while en route from Richmond, British Columbia, to a fishing lodge on Calvert Island.