2 Colorado ski resorts begin making snow in race to open 1st

DENVER (AP) — Two Colorado resorts are making snow, starting the race to become the first ski area to open for the season.

The Denver Post reports Arapahoe Basin and Keystone started snowmaking operations Wednesday.

A-Basin held the longest lasting season from October to July last year compared to any other Colorado resort. Keystone also cranked up its new snowmaking system Wednesday in hopes it will change the early season dynamic on the Front Range.

Keystone resort management says the goal is to compete with A-Basin for early and late-season skier days. Keystone hasn’t been the first Front Range ski area to open since 1997, and it hasn’t opened in October since 2001.

Loveland tested its snowguns overnight and plans to begin making snow Wednesday night.

This story has been updated to correct that the resorts have not opened for the season but have started to make snow.

