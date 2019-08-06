2 Fairfield restaurants fail July health inspections

FAIRFIELD — Two Fairfield eateries — S&S Dugout and Village Bagels — failed July health inspections after receiving four-point deductions.

Establishments can fail health inspections two ways: either by obtaining a score under 80 out of 100 possible points, or by receiving just one four-point deduction. Re-inspections are typically carried out two weeks after the original report is filed.

After failing a routine inspection on June 17, S&S Dugout failed a July 18 re-inspection with a passing score of 85 but one four-point deduction. The longtime Southport restaurant on 3449 Post Road passed a second re-inspection on July 25 with a score of 94.

A four-point deduction was given at the July 18 re-inspection for improper storage of toxic items, and the report advised that “all chemicals must be properly labeled. All chemicals, tools, etc. must be stored away from food. Chemicals not in use daily can be stored in basement.” S&S Dugout had received the same deduction at the June 17 inspection.

After passing re-inspection on July 25, general manager Bob Saloomey said the restaurant viewed the inspection as a learning experience and is now up to date on changing standards.

“We do the best we can to keep the place in shape, but like everybody else we’re not perfect,” Saloomey said. “So they come in and do what they’re supposed to do, which is advise us of the code.”

Village Bagels, at 873 Post Road, failed a July 26 routine inspection, obtaining a passing score of 81 but one four-point deduction. The restaurant is scheduled for re-inspection on Aug. 9.

A four-point deduction was given for storing food items in a refrigeration unit at 50 degrees, 9 degrees above the temperature limit of 41 degrees.

Reached for comment, Village Bagels manager John Riina said they normally keep temperatures below the 41-degree limit, but the inspector happened to come during a hot week and in the middle of the day, when doors were open due to customer traffic, heating up the space.

“We corrected a few things, but it was lunchtime,” Riina said. “It’s busy, and that’s what happens.”

