2 Kansas men 'collateral damage' in gun control dispute

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man who relied on a state law that purports to shield from prosecution anyone owning firearms and accessories made in Kansas says he may sue the state after the U.S. Supreme Court this week declined to hear his appeal of his federal gun conviction.

Jeremy Kettler says he was "collateral damage" in the dispute between the federal government and Kansas.

President Donald Trump's administration had asked the court to stay out of the case and leave the convictions in place.

Kansas and seven other states had urged justices to hear the appeals.

State firearm nullification laws, or firearms freedom acts as they are sometimes called, have been signed into law in nine states. Other states with similar measures include Alaska, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and Wyoming.