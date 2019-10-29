2 Nevada teens hit by car while waiting for school bus

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Police has reported two teenage boys were struck by one of two cars involved in a crash.

Department Lt. David Gordon confirmed that the boys were waiting for a school bus before they were hit and taken to University Medical Center.

Authorities say their injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Authorities have not identified the two teens.

Gordon says the crash occurred Tuesday near Fort Apache Road and Ford Avenue.

There were traffic restrictions in place around the scene of the crash while police investigated, but streets were back open within hours.