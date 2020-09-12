2 arrested after shootout leaves 6-year-old girl critical

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say two men are facing charges after a shootout in Akron left a 6-year-old girl critically wounded.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that police responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday but found both vehicles involved gone. Moments later, they received a call of a child struck by gunfire nearby.

Authorities allege 23-year-old Marqualle Clinkscales fired shots that struck a vehicle with six children inside, critically wounding the 6-year-old and grazing another child. He was arrested after a vehicle chase a short time later.

He and the other driver, 39-year-old Corey Jemison, face felonious assault and other charges. It's unclear whether the defendants have attorneys; a listed number for Clinkscales couldn't be found Saturday and a number for Jemison was out of service.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan called shootings that injure children “the most horrific and tragic events" and said police were stepping up efforts to get guns off the streets.