2 bears euthanized after camper attacked in Colorado

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials say two bears were euthanized after a man was attacked at a campground in southwest Colorado.

The Durango Herald reported Thursday the man, who is from out of state, was camping south of Pagosa Springs on July 2 when he heard something outside of his tent. Matt Thorpe with Colorado Parks and Wildlife says "the next thing he knows, the bear claws in and bites him."

The man, whose name hasn't been released, was treated for minor puncture wounds.

Two bears with the same color hair that was found at the campsite were tracked down and euthanized out of an abundance of caution, and DNA and saliva samples were sent to a lab in Wyoming to make sure they didn't have rabies.

Wildlife officials confirmed that one of the bears attacked the man.

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com