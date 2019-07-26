2 cases of animal disease found in Platte County horses

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Livestock Board says two confirmed cases of Vesicular Stomatitis (VSV) have been found in horses in Platte County.

National Veterinary Services Laboratory reported the disease to the Wyoming state veterinarian after testing samples that were submitted on Tuesday. The samples came from horses with oral lesions suggestive of VSV. Other potentially affected animals in Platte County are being investigated by Livestock Board and USDA veterinarians.

Wyoming's most recent previous outbreaks of VSV were in 2005, 2006 and 2015. Nearly all of the affected livestock during those outbreak years were pastured along drainages or had recent history of exposure to low-lying, riparian areas.

VSV-infected horses have been found this year in Colorado, New Mexico and Texas. The disease can threaten other livestock species, including cattle, sheep, goats and pigs.